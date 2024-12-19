Independent audit finds misuse of state funds by top CSCU administrators

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon released an independent audit of CSCU — the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System on Wednesday.

It finds widespread misuse of procurement cards by top administrators, including Chancellor Terrence Cheng.

Scanlon said at a media briefing in Hartford that the CSCU administrators used their P-cards for prohibited purchases such as gas, car washes, and excessive spending on meals and car services.

Cheng used his P-card excessively for meals, in violation of a policy that placed a $50 limit on meals. He spent $19,000 over the three audited years, he said.

“The chancellor spent more than $50 on numerous occasions. He excessively tipped with his card,” Scanlon said.

“We view excessive tipping as anything over 22%. He purchased alcohol with these cards. And all of those things are a violation of that policy,” he said.

“Though, I would say that he himself did not technically violate that policy because the way the policy is currently written, he is permitted to override the policy at his own discretion,” he explained.

The comptroller’s report includes recommendations to help tighten controls on CSCU spending for lawmakers to consider next year.

“I think the taxpayers would be frustrated to read this,” Scanlon said.

“But I also believe in the system. And I believe we need to safeguard it for future generations of Connecticut kids and these recommendations will do that,” he said.

Gov. Ned Lamont requested the independent audit in October after allegations of financial mismanagement at CSCU, a system of six public colleges and universities.