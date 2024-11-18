Blumenthal pushes for CT to secure federal infrastructure funds before Trump takes office

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants state officials to ensure the security of more than $8 billion in federal infrastructure money from the Biden administration before the change of power in Washington.

Much of the money comes from the bipartisan Build Back Better Plan, which Congress passed three years ago.

Blumenthal said it’s uncertain if the incoming Trump administration will continue the funding.

“I'm going to be really blunt. I don't need to tell anyone in this room about the uncertainties ahead in a new administration,” Blumenthal said at a construction infrastructure summit in Hartford on Friday.

“Will the money be there? That’s the question we need to answer by using the money that is available right now. Putting those dollars to work. Getting them from Washington to Connecticut and then into the roads, bridges, and other kinds of public assets,” he said

The federal money to Connecticut has not only gone to roads but also to improving rail lines, including the replacement of 100-year-old bridges in Norwalk and across the Connecticut River.