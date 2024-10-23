Smooth rollout, long lines on the first day of early voting in CT

More than 56,000 Connecticut voters took advantage of the state’s first day of early voting on Monday.

The rollout was smooth, despite long lines across the state, according to state officials.

The long lines are a good sign of voter enthusiasm, said Governor Ned Lamont, who had to give up on voting early in Greenwich.

“I think it's a grade-A problem,” he said.

"In the sense that early voting is working. People care about this election. People turnout. It was a long wait. I had some other things I wanted to do. So I’ll be down and voting early again sometime, probably next week,” Lamont said.

Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas said that despite the high turnout, there is still some confusion about the process.

She said it's similar to voting in person on Election Day.

“The only real difference is you also get an envelope. After you vote, you put your ballot in that envelope. You seal it. You sign it. You put that envelope in the receptacle. And it’s locked up until Election Day. And that's when it’s opened and counted," Thomas explained.

This is the first year of early voting in Connecticut.

It's available at most town clerk’s offices from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 3.

Extended hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are available on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 31.