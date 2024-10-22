CT settles with machine learning company over Webster Bank data breach

Connecticut has settled with a financial crime risk management company after a data breach at Webster Bank, one of its clients.

Between November 2022 and January 2023, the breach exposed the personal information of more than 157,000 Connecticut residents, including names, account numbers, and, in some cases, Social Security numbers.

Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement on Monday.

"Companies like Guardian Analytics that collect and maintain our sensitive personal information have an obligation to take reasonable measures to keep that data secure," Tong said.

Guardian Analytics and its successor Actimize will pay the state $500,000, and commit to stronger cybersecurity practices.

This is in addition to a $1.4 million federal settlement announced in June.

Tong said the companies violated the state’s privacy and consumer protection laws—Guardian for failing to provide better data security and Actimize for failing to integrate Guardian’s systems after it bought it in 2020.

Webster Bank is headquartered in Stamford, with over 200 banking centers throughout the Northeast.