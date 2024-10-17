Bridgeport attorney disputes finances in Success Village housing trial

A city attorney said the Success Village housing complex, located on the Bridgeport-Stratford line, may have more funds than reported during its trial for unpaid taxes.

The complex owes nearly $250,000 to Stratford and over $2 million to Bridgeport.

When its management filed for bankruptcy, Success Village representatives said the co-op had less than $4,000 in its bank account.

City attorney Richard Buturla said he discovered multiple bank accounts held by the housing management, totaling over a million dollars, and is now seeking access to these funds.

Bridgeport and Stratford sued management when it shut down its heating system in May.

In September, an independent receiver Barry Knotts took over the property.

Knotts said he does not know where the funds came from and is working on fixing the heating situation.

Technicians said they will temporarily repair two or three boilers by the end of October. New boilers are being installed, but have been delayed because they are coming from out of state.

With CT's first cold freeze expected this week, over 2,000 Success Village residents remain without heat or hot water.