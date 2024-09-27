CT reports alarming increase in teen, child suicides

Seven children between the ages of 13 and 17 have committed suicide since the beginning of August — making the total number of child suicides this year 12. That is already twice as many children as this time last year.

Advocates say they’re concerned by this unusual spike in child suicides over the summer, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. They say they see more suicide-related deaths in children during the fall and spring when kids return to school.

The Department of Children and Families said it plans to launch a pilot program in five Connecticut schools to provide suicide prevention training for all school officials. It would help school staff recognize if a child is at risk, and determine what to do to support those children.

Advocates say schools need to be a safe place to talk about suicide and suicidal thoughts, but that these issues need to be addressed in all areas of a child’s life.