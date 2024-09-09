Efforts to establish polling stations on college campuses in CT stall

One age group across the country has consistently exercised its right to vote the least: young Americans.

Even with a record turnout for the 2020 presidential election, just over half — roughly 51% — of Americans ages 18-24 voted, census data show. Compare the Gen Z turnout with that of Baby Boomers: 76% of those ages 64-74 voted in 2020.

The reasons for low voter turnout among young people are widely discussed and range from lack of candidate satisfaction to voting accessibility. For those who are college students, accessibility is key. If they wish to vote they must register to vote in their college town, vote absentee or travel home — if that’s even possible, and if they have access to transportation.

That is unless they live in a state that encourages polling stations on campus.

In the 2020 presidential election some 46 percent of college students across the nation had a polling place on their campus, according to research from Duke University. But Connecticut has never implemented voting on campus.

A Connecticut House of Representatives bill in 2018 to create campus polling stations was tabled amid concerns that it would cause an administrative nightmare for local registrars and cost towns money for additional poll workers and equipment.

Still, get-out-the-vote proponents hope the legislation will return.

“As a college student, it can be really tough to get your vote in,” said Emily Grayson, president of the University of Connecticut College Democrats.

Grayson said the first time she voted as a college student, she had to drive more than an hour home to vote for her local representatives. The lack of polling stations at UConn “made it difficult and I did not want to re-register in Storrs because I wanted to vote for the candidates in my hometown,” she said.

Campus polling stations would be helpful for students and could dramatically increase turnout, giving students a way to vote in a nearby location instead of needing “to figure out what to do with an absentee ballot” or traveling hours away, Grayson said.

Nick Lanza, the UConn Student Government director of external affairs, has had an easier experience with casting his ballot. Lanza is from Mansfield, where UConn is located, so he was able to vote in his hometown without any extra challenges.

But Lanza also said of the Mansfield Registrar of Voters office, “it’s kind of difficult, accessibility-wise, to get over there for students,” especially for those who lack transportation.

Lanza said he believes polling stations on campus could be beneficial, but other factors must be considered.

“If students aren’t going to register to vote until that day, it won’t do anything, it’ll probably make things harder,” Lanza said, as students would have to travel to another location to complete same-day registration.

“It could be beneficial if we get students to register to vote early and that’s a lot of what we’re working on,” he said. “But if there’s not that initiative set up, there’s going to be a thousand students showing up not registered to vote – it may not do very much,” he said.

For now, both Grayson and Lanza said universities can do a better job at advertising absentee ballots and helping students through the process of registering to vote.

A college town

Fairfield is home to Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University. It has roughly 60,000 residents (including those under 18-years-old and non-citizens), but only 40,000 are registered to vote, leaving a large chunk of its adult population unaccounted for, said Fairfield Democratic Registrar of Voters Matthew Waggner.

He said the town’s unregistered student population living on the campuses is the “missing piece” in the town’s voting population.

While polling stations might be helpful for those on campus who want to vote, not everyone does. Waggner said that college students are “unpredictable” when it comes to voting.

“We can’t really tell when they’re, the students, are going to take an interest. … I’ll say in local elections, the interest is pretty low, and in federal elections, the interest is moderate,” he said.

Last year, however, Fairfield saw a large increase in voter turnout as the students were mobilized by an effort to maintain their beach residency. Waggner said it’s a question of what “from the community enters their awareness that they want to get involved in.”

To combat this issue of low turnout from the college population Waggner said those involved in politics must make it “normal and expected for students to participate.”

“If we assume you’re not going to vote, and all of the campaigns that are participating in the town assume they’re not going to vote, no one’s going to try and engage them. No one’s going to try and make an issue that they’ve taken interest in. No one’s going to try mailing them anything. No one’s going to try to register them to vote,” he added.

Ultimately, Waggner said, low participation among college students becomes “a self-perpetuating cycle.”

Registrars are trying to reach out. They have a voting registration table at new student orientation to answer questions and get students interested. The outcome, however, isn’t always great. Since students are so focused on their new environment, education, relationships and living independently for the first time, it is challenging to “make them aware,” Waggner said.

“Almost everyone walks past,” he said.

Waggner said that while he likes the idea of polling stations on campuses, those outside of campus likely won’t use them, as parking availability and campus navigation “are concerns that you can’t brush off.”

“I want to get more people to vote, but also I work for the voters,” he said.

As for the future of these efforts, there hasn’t been much movement. In 2018, Waggner supported the bill that would have added polling places on campus.

Waggner said he liked the bill because it would encourage students to engage in the town’s civic life and it also catered to residents who didn’t like the idea of voting on campus because the universities would have a separate polling station.

“I hope it does come back,” he said of the initiative.

Despite these efforts, Connecticut is not a part of the five-state collective that either requires or encourages polling stations on campuses, as shown in the National Conference of State Legislatures, and the future of the legislation remains unknown.