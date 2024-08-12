Non-alcoholic beer from CT now pouring at Arsenal games

A taste of Connecticut is now available at the home games of one of the biggest English football (American soccer) clubs.

Milford-based Athletic Brewing Company has struck a deal with Arsenal.

Athletic is Arsenal’s first non-alcoholic beer partner.

“We were actively searching for a UK football club to partner with, and you know Arsenal is obviously a North London club, and London is home to many of the pubs and venues where Athletic is available,” Athletic Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Katz said. “So, we just thought it made a tremendous amount of sense.”

According to an Arsenal spokesperson, sales of non-alcoholic beers in the UK have surged by 38% on matchdays this summer.

“What is exciting for us is that non-alcoholic beer sales are on the rise in the UK,” Katz said. “And spending in the category has surged by 38% on matchdays this summer which is a remarkable stat. In the U.S., on-premise dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up nearly 30% year to date, and Athletic are actually up nearly double that.

Athletic beers will be served at the club's Emirates Stadium during home matches for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Athletic is ranked America’s number one non-alcoholic beer brand, according to the company.