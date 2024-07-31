CT state office building closed on Monday following a weekend break-in

Connecticut State Police Cristian Gonzalez of Shillinton, Pennsylvania, was arrested after he allegedly “forcibly entered” a utility area in the basement of a state office building in Hartford on Sunday July 28, 2024



A Connecticut state office building was closed on Monday after a Pennsylvania man broke into the building’s basement over the weekend.

The building houses the state attorney general’s office and the state comptroller’s office.

Forty-three-year-old Cristian Gonzalez of Shillington, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly “forcibly entered” a utility area in the basement of the building through a metal grate.

He was arraigned in Hartford Superior State on Monday and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and criminal mischief.

State troopers and Hartford Police responded to a triggered security alarm and found Gonzalez in the building’s transformer vault.

According to state officials, several utilities had been damaged, which led to power outages and system failures throughout the building.

Officials said crews from Eversource restored power on Sunday night, and building management and IT crews have been working to restore the building’s systems.