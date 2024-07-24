Netanyahu speaks at D.C. service for former Sen. Joe Lieberman

Members of Connecticut’s federal delegation were among those who attended a memorial service for former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Lieberman’s family, former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence, and U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Susan Collins (R-ME) were also in attendance.

Gore’s speech was similar to the eulogy he gave at Lieberman’s funeral in March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in the United States for a speech to Congress, also spoke at the service.

“I miss Joe terribly. He left an indelible mark on me, just as he did on everyone who had the good fortune to know him,” Netanyahu said. “Joe was exceptional in so many ways. He was unfaltering in his integrity, his decency, his loyalty. He was an exemplary leader, who combined clear and forceful convictions with a pragmatic approach to solving problems and to solving conflict.”

Netanyahu’s attendance drew a large security presence. Thousands of protestors are in D.C. to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Connecticut’s Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is the only member of the state’s delegation who said she would be skipping Netanyahu’s speech due to concerns about his handling of the war — according to Gaza’s health ministry, 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s military since October 7.

At the conclusion of his speech, a large part of the crowd exited with Netanyahu, who said he was off to write his speech to Congress.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I’m used to people walking out when I get up to speak,” Collins said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks about his friend of 50 years, Joe Lieberman, at his funeral in Connecticut in March.

Lieberman’s former co-workers went on to tell stories about his dedication to bipartisanship.

Graham, the late Senator John McCain, and Lieberman were referred to as “the three amigos” because of their close friendship. The three were united in their belief in a strong military and tough foreign policy, which Graham said was born after 9/11.

“That night, I talked to him going across the street. He said, 'Lindsey, boy, we can never let this happen again,'” Graham said. “ And from that came the three amigos. And from that is the highlight of my life.”

Lieberman’s wife, Hadassah Lieberman, spoke briefly at the service. She thanked the speakers and guests for their stories, and then sang “America the Beautiful” with her family, which Lieberman had led them in after their Passover Seders every year.

Liberman represented Connecticut in the U.S. Senate for more than 20 years. He was Gore’s running mate in the 2000 Presidential election and later ran an unsuccessful campaign for president.

He died in March at 82 years old due to complications from a fall.