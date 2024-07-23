New Haven senior living facility gets $20 million federal grant

A New Haven senior housing facility is getting significant upgrades, thanks to a $20 million federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Federal, state and local leaders visited The Towers at Tower Lane on Tuesday to celebrate.

It's one of the first senior living facilities in the country and has been open since the early 1970s.

Thanks to the HUD grant, officials said the building will soon have greener climate control, resulting in fewer carbon emissions, lower utility bills and better air quality.

Towers president and CEO Gus Keach-Longo said the buildings are ready for an upgrade. Construction has been ongoing for more than four years, but the new funding will make a significant difference.

“We will have the tools to be able to update our buildings with new HVAC, roofs, maybe windows,” Keach-Longo said. “We're not exactly sure yet, because we're going to have someone who can work with us to be able to do a full assessment of our buildings, and make sure that every dollar that is spent is maximized.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU The Towers at Tower Lane.

Regional HUD administrator Juana Matias said the projects will improve living conditions for future generations.

“Our goal is to ensure safe, high-quality living spaces for all of our residents,” Matias said. “This today is not just a victory for the Towers. It's a victory for Connecticut and for our nation as a whole”

The Towers are home to more than 300 apartments for elderly residents. They’re a mix of independent and assisted living, allowing seniors to stay in one place as they age.

Officials said they save residents around $4,000 a month compared to surrounding facilities.