DeLauro commemorates Nelson Mandela Day, focuses on threats to democracy

Americans concerned about threats to democracy at home and abroad should seek inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s legacy, according to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

The lessons taught by the late South African president and anti-apartheid leader have never been more important, she said at a commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day in New Haven on Thursday.

“He worked to understand his oppressor and he worked for reconciliation, and he worked for unity,” DeLauro said.

She said Mandela was one of the most humble, brave and great leaders of her time who believed in democracy.

“He was the embodiment of the ideals that many of us hold so dear. The passion for equality, community over personal ambition, service that government works for all and for unity.

“Nelson Mandela International Day is a day that encourages us to step outside of the struggles of our daily lives to give back to our community,” she said.

Stan Greenburg, DeLauro’s husband, was a pollster for Mandela. She said that’s how she got to know Mandela and was with him on the night he won the first election in post-apartheid South Africa in 1994.

“The legacy of the anti-apartheid leader should be honored by nurturing institutions to teach leadership in the African American community,” said Erik Clemons, the CEO of Connecticut Community Outreach and Revitalization Program, who was on the guest panel at the event.

“Most often in Black communities the people are institutions and people die. And so what we end up doing is naming streets after them. Yet there are no buildings that render service, that give hope to a community. And so I think it's really important that we be intentional about really developing leaders,” he said.