CT kicks off agricultural fair season in North Stonington

Connecticut's agricultural fair season kicks off on Thursday with the first major fair opening in North Stonington.

Jody Whipple, a board member of the Association of Connecticut Fairs and part of the team in Stonington, said the events are just as popular as ever.

“We have some new things going on this year,” Whipple said. “We have a circus act coming in. We have four days of motorized sporting events, livestock pulls, livestock shows, stage shows, entertainment on stage, home arts and crafts. We’re one of the few fairs left in the state of Connecticut that still does a queen and princess contest; we’re kind of known for that; it’s a tradition in town.”

Whipple said there is also a pass that can be purchased for people looking to visit multiple of the state’s fairs.

“This year, it’s $100, and that will get you and a guest into any of the member fairs in the state of Connecticut,” Whipple said. “So, it’s a great savings as well. And a great way to promote going, you know, some people go fair to fair every weekend. Some people in the height of the season might hit two and three fairs in the same weekend. So, it’s a great bargain.”

Connecticut’s agricultural fair season runs from July through October. Find one near you here.