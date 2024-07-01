Jeffries assures CT Democrats that Biden can win in November

The highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives has assured Connecticut Democrats that President Joe Biden can win in November.

In a rousing speech to Connecticut Democrats at their annual John Baily fundraising dinner on Saturday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries downplayed Biden’s poor performance in last week’s debate.

“As Joe Biden himself has acknowledged, the debate did not go the way that we had hoped,” he told the packed hall at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

“But a setback is nothing more than a setup for a comeback. And the Democratic Party can always come back on behalf of the American people,” he said.

Jefferies assured Connecticut Democrats of victory if they stand by Biden, and against Republican attacks on social and economic justice as well as the protection of fundamental freedoms, including abortion and gay rights.

“I’m confident that we will continue to win the day and win the week and win the month and win the year and win the hearts and minds of the American people, win back the United States House of Representatives, reelect the president, hold the Senate and continue our march,” he told the Democratic party faithful.

Jeffries would be the speaker if Democrats win back the U.S. House in November.