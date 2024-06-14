CT’s ranked-choice voting panel holds its first meeting

A panel considering proposals for introducing ranked-choice voting in Connecticut is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Friday.

The panel is made up of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, municipal leaders and civic engagement advocates appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont said it makes sense to allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

"I thought earlier on with the primaries where there were eight people running in the Republican presidential election… if there were ranked choice voting, it would be interesting to see what people’s second choice was. So next time, we’ll have a little more to look at that,” Lamont said.

The panel is co-chaired by Democratic State Senator Cathy Osten and Republican State Senator Tony Hwang.

Their recommendations for ranked-choice voting systems are to be submitted at the end of the year, for consideration by the General Assembly next year.

Ranked-choice voting has been used in many jurisdictions across the country, including in New York City.