CT will sue Altice's Optimum Online for charging network enhancement fees

The state of Connecticut will sue Altice USA, an independent company headquartered in Long Island City, and its Optimum Online over hidden junk fees, slow speeds and more. This comes after a wave of consumer complaints triggered an investigation into the cable and internet provider in 2022.

State Attorney General William Tong said the company is in multiple violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Business Wire

That includes an undisclosed “network enhancement” fee of $6.00 per month, which Tong said only appears after the bill is paid.

“We all have a right under the law not to be nickel and dimed like this," Tong said. "And not to have fees hoisted upon us that aren’t disclosed, that earn the company millions upon millions of dollars.”

Tong announced the lawsuit on Monday. He called the junk fees “monopoly rents,” as the cable provider is the only one available in some parts of the state.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said Altice is using Connecticut customers as an "ATM machine."

"We are getting nothing in return for all these fees that we pay, and frankly they need to stop," Duff said. "Ask any consumer, especially in our area. There should be a roar of cheer right now in Fairfield County, knowing that the attorney general is taking this action right now."

The lawsuit also argues that advertisements for Optimum internet speeds include hardly legible disclaimers and ads in Spanish that have disclaimers written in English.

In a statement written to WSHU, an Altice representative said, "Altice USA shares the state’s goal of ensuring Connecticut residents and businesses receive high-quality connectivity services and superior customer support."

"The company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into its network, products, and support experiences across the state of Connecticut, which includes the deployment of our 100% Fiber Internet network to over two-thirds of our footprint in the state, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 8 gig, the fastest residential internet service in our Connecticut service area," the statement continued. "Altice USA provides customers with various offers at different speeds and price points, delivering reliable speeds and service with transparent pricing to customers throughout the state. We remain proud to serve our Connecticut customers and communities and believe that the Attorney General’s lawsuit is without merit."