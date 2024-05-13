CT Democrats endorse Murphy for a third term in the U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has won the endorsement of state Democrats for a third term.

About 1,425 Democratic party faithful gathered at the Mohegan Sun for their party state convention at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville on Saturday.

They unanimously and enthusiastically endorsed Murphy for reelection. He had no opposition.

“We are all ordinary people, but these are extraordinary times. And they require extraordinary determination,” Murphy told the delegates as he assured them of victory in November.

“I cannot wait to be part of this fight with you. I am so deeply grateful for your support today. May God bless America and may God bless our state. Thank you very much Democrats,” he said.

Republicans are to nominate a challenger to Murphy at their state convention in New Britain on Monday.

Among the contestants are Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerard Smith and Matt Corey, a small businessman who challenged Murphy six years ago.