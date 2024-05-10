Lamont questions bill that provides state funds for striking workers

Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session is now over. Gov. Ned Lamont said he supports most of the bills that were passed.

But he questions striking workers' protections and adds that he’s disappointed some environmental bills failed.

The workers protection bill provides a state fund to compensate striking workers for lost wages.

It passed in the Senate minutes before the session ended at midnight on Wednesday. Lamont said he’s concerned about using public money to compensate striking workers.

“Everything I know about it, I am not going to support it. If you want to do this, have a real vote next year so people know what they are voting on. Not at 11:45,” Lamont said as he discussed the conclusion of the session.

He’s also concerned that several climate crisis bills failed.

“I think it is costing the taxpayers every day in terms of flooding and resiliency. I think you saw a lot of that last summer,” he said.

Lamont said that lawmakers made progress in dealing with Connecticut’s housing crisis when they approved more state money for transit-oriented developments.