Protestors tackled, arrested by university police at Yale

More protestors in support of Palestine were arrested late Wednesday evening at Yale University.

Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis announced on social media Wednesday that he would be implementing "quiet hours" on campus between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. leading up to student finals. According to students, at least four protesters were arrested around midnight.

Video footage posted to social media by student organizers show that multiple arrests appear violent — at least three officers from the Yale Police Department can be seen pushing and being held down. Another video shows a student getting tackled by an officer, with the officer's knee on their back.

Police had called for dispersal of the protest, and witnesses say students were preparing to leave when the arrests were made.

Students at the scene say the arrests happened without clear warning that arrests were imminent, unlike arrests that took place at Yale last week following the creation of an encampment that called for the school's divestment from weapons manufacturers.

A university spokesperson told the student-run Yale Daily News that two of the four arrested individuals were students. All were charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, and one was charged with interfering with a police officer.

Neither Yale University nor the Yale Police Department have been available for comment.

This is a developing story.