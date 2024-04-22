Yale students arrested following weekend-long occupation in demand of divestment

Molly Ingram / WSHU

At least 45 students have been arrested following a weekend of occupation of Yale’s Beinecke Plaza, where students, faculty and community members had set up dozens of tents as well as tables, posters and picnic blankets.

“A lot of people have been working really hard to keep everyone safe, and when the cops showed up this morning, it felt like they came and blew that up,” said one student, who had been a safety marshal throughout the previous night. He’s being kept anonymous to ensure his safety.

“We’re watching them bring our friends out the front, one by one. And there’s a lot of emotions. People are really feeling unheard, but at the same time, we’re all here together.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU

The students said the purpose of the occupation was to demand that the university divest from weapons manufacturing in connection to Israel. Both students and administrators said that attempts at negotiations had been made over the weekend, but with no agreement.

Students said they’re waiting until the school discloses their investments before agreeing to a meeting with the school’s trustees. At last night’s protest, they said they were denied public disclosure.

This story is developing.