Lamont takes responsibility for tree cutting incident

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday took responsibility for the 180 trees cut down on property he shares in Greenwich last November.

The Greenwich Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency was expected to vote on Monday whether or not to fine Lamont, his neighbors, and the Ashton Drive Association for the incident.

“I think at the end of the day, I'm responsible and the association is,” Lamont told reporters at an unrelated press conference. “They hired a contractor to do the work. I think the contractor, frankly, went beyond the scope a little bit.”

According to Lamont, the trees were dead. He said the cutting had nothing to do with trying to get a better view of the lake on the property, as previously reported by some outlets.

“I didn't know you needed a written permit to clean up a dead tree,” Lamont said. “But now I know it'll never happen again.”