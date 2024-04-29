© 2024 WSHU
Masked neo-Nazis rally in Greenwich

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Greenwich Town Hall in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Umuzungu / Creative Commons
Greenwich Town Hall in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About sixteen men chanted outside Greenwich Town Hall on Saturday and carried a banner referencing ‘anti-whites,’ according to Greenwich Free Press.

Local officials said the group also made the Nazi hand salute. Police said they didn’t break any laws and dispersed peacefully. They covered their faces to hide their identities. However, a group called NSC-131 took credit on social media.

NSC is short for Nationalist Social Club — a play on “National Socialist,” or Nazi. The group has connections to the Proud Boys and other far-right groups, as well as the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The group also left flyers in Greenwich driveways last fall. They said this weekend’s rally was in response to a fight in a local park.

The Anti-Defamation League said Connecticut has seen a record number of white supremacist incidents in the last year.
