CT leans on March Madness to launch a $1.8 million tourism campaign

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers passes the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA women's tournament on March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers passes the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA women's tournament.

Connecticut has launched its 2024 spring and summer tourism campaign. The “Make It Here” campaign takes advantage of UConn’s national prominence during March Madness, the annual NCAA college basketball tournament.

"There is no better opportunity to showcase the state," said Governor Ned Lamont at a tourism conference organized by the Department of Economic and Community Development at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford.

“This is two weeks where the whole country is talking about Connecticut. They are talking about UConn. They are talking about basketball. But they are talking about Connecticut,” he said.

Anthony Anthony, the state’s chief marketing officer, said
the DECD has targeted UConn games for the launch of its campaign.

“We bought specifically commercial time during the UConn Husky games to show our commercial, the “Make it Here." So, national championship, make it here baby!” said Anthony.

Connecticut’s $1.8 million campaign runs from April 1 to Labor Day. It spotlights hundreds of businesses statewide, ranging from hotels and restaurants to cultural attractions, theaters, wineries, breweries and state parks.
