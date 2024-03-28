CT leans on March Madness to launch a $1.8 million tourism campaign

Connecticut has launched its 2024 spring and summer tourism campaign. The “Make It Here” campaign takes advantage of UConn’s national prominence during March Madness, the annual NCAA college basketball tournament.

"There is no better opportunity to showcase the state," said Governor Ned Lamont at a tourism conference organized by the Department of Economic and Community Development at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford.

“This is two weeks where the whole country is talking about Connecticut. They are talking about UConn. They are talking about basketball. But they are talking about Connecticut,” he said.

Anthony Anthony, the state’s chief marketing officer, said

the DECD has targeted UConn games for the launch of its campaign.

“We bought specifically commercial time during the UConn Husky games to show our commercial, the “Make it Here." So, national championship, make it here baby!” said Anthony.

Connecticut’s $1.8 million campaign runs from April 1 to Labor Day. It spotlights hundreds of businesses statewide, ranging from hotels and restaurants to cultural attractions, theaters, wineries, breweries and state parks.