New Haven could install CT’s first red light and speeding cameras

New Haven could become the first city in Connecticut to install red light and speed cameras, following a state law passed in 2023 that allows municipalities to do so.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the city’s traffic unit has been doubled, and motor vehicle deaths have decreased — but the cameras are needed for further support.

“We can't be everywhere. This is going to allow us to put these cameras in place, have people ticketed, and we'll also be at other intersections to still doing speed enforcement, traffic enforcement, and be able to cover more area,” Jacobson said. “So I applaud this effort. I'm excited about it.”

Before the cameras can be installed, the Board of Alders has to weigh in, a public hearing must be held, and then, the state will get final approval.

A study has already been done to find the locations in the city that need cameras the most.

Mayor Justin Elicker said he would submit 19 locations to the Alders for consideration. Eleven are for red light cameras, and 8 are for speed safety cameras.

City of New Haven Proposed locations for the city's 19 red light and speeding cameras.

“If you run a red light or if you speed, you will get caught,” Elicker said. “We will do everything possible to ensure that our streets are safe for everyone, whether you're a driver, a cyclist or a pedestrian. Because over the years, we've lost far too many people to dangerous driving.”

Eleven people were killed in motor vehicle-related incidents last year in New Haven, according to Elicker. That’s down from 16 in 2022 and 19 in 2021.

“In 2024, we’ve had two to date. And while those numbers are decreasing, no fatality is acceptable,” Elicker said.

For the first 30 days after the cameras are installed, cars that speed or run red lights will be issued a warning. After that month, vehicle owners will be ticketed $50 for the first offense and $75 for further violations.

Speeding is considered 10+ MPH over the speed limit.