New CT legislation aims to ban “junk fees”

Governor Ned Lamont urges the state General Assembly to ban hidden service fees to save Connecticut residents money.

Lamont said the bill would help low-income families more impacted by these fees, which are called junk fees. Senate Bill 15 would require upfront pricing from the lodging and entertainment industries on all event tickets, hotels and rentals.

The law also aims to provide consumers with pricing information before purchasing goods and services.

“The problem with junk fees is that they catch you right in that moment where you want to go to this ticket, to this concert, which everybody in the world wants to go to, you gotta pay whatever they're telling you you have to pay,” State Attorney General William Tong said.

The General Law Committee advanced the bill to the Senate last week. Lawmakers have until the end of the session on May 8 to consider the legislation.