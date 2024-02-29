CT to increase police presence on highways in response to traffic fatality spike

A recent surge in traffic fatalities has led Connecticut officials to expand police presence on the highway.

At least 49 people have been killed in traffic accidents this year, according to the state Department of Transportation. A person was killed in a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Ashford just hours before officials hosted a press conference on the issue.

Ronnell A. Higgins, the interim commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said there will be an increased police presence on the highways that have seen an uptick in crashes in response to the uptick.

“We know where the greatest problem areas are. We know that increased enforcement works,’’ Higgins said. “Using data, improved technology, and targeted enforcement, we will work with our other partners in government to reduce highway fatalities.’’

Governor Ned Lamont said there’s no excuse for drunk and impaired driving, and urged residents to use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

“We are sending a clear message that reckless driving is dangerous and illegal, and we have zero tolerance for the poor decisions of those whose negligence puts others in harm’s way,” Lamont said.

State Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the DOT is also committed to keeping the roads safe.

“We at CTDOT are doing what we can from a design, engineering, and construction standpoint to help people get to their destination safely,” Eucalitto said. “Despite all of these efforts, it is the driver who can control their actions. Remember to slow down, pay attention, and drive sober.”