CT Democrats support expansion of paid sick leave

Connecticut Democrats are putting expanded paid sick leave on their agenda for the upcoming state legislative session that begins next week.

The state’s 13-year-old paid sick leave law applies only to employers with more than 50 workers. And it affects only about 12% of the state’s private-sector workforce.

Democrats want to expand the law to include all employers, said state Senator Julie Kushner, the co-chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.

"For the small employers, the small businesses especially, that are providing this benefit it will help them by leveling the playing field and making sure that everyone is living up to that commitment,” she said.

Kushner added the bill would not increase paid sick leave beyond the five days a year currently allowed, which was responsible for a similar bill failing last year.

"I know that we ran out of time last year. But I think we would have gotten there if we had a little more time. So we are starting early, and we are starting fresh, and there is a lot of energy behind this bill,” she said.

State Republicans oppose the bill.

“It's big government telling mom-and-pop shops what they must do and forcing them to comply,” said state Senator Kevin Kelly, the Senate Republican minority leader