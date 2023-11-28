Gerber sworn in as Fairfield's Democratic first selectman

Ebong Udoma / WSHU Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont swears in Fairfield First Selectman William Gerber at Fairfield's Warde High School auditorium on Monday November 27, 2023

Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber has been sworn in. He is a Democrat who narrowly defeated a Republican incumbent after a contentious vote recount.

Apparently to highlight the significance of the victory to Democrats, Gov. Ned Lamont, the state’s top elected Democrat, administered the oath of office to Gerber at a well-attended event at the Fairfield Warde High School auditorium on Monday night.

“You will faithfully discharge, according to law, your duties as first selectman, to the best of your abilities so help you God…or under penalty of perjury,” Lamont said. "Congratulations."

He and the town’s other elected officials sworn in would serve the interest of all Fairfield residents, Gerber pledged.

“Let’s hold ourselves accountable, do thoughtful analysis, and wherever we can advocate for making Fairfield a better place to live for everyone,” he urged his fellow elected town officials.

Gerber clinched the job by defeating Republican Brenda Kupchik, a one-term incumbent, by 42 votes on election night. A mandatory recount a week later narrowed his victory to 37 votes.