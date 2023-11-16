A recount validates narrow victory for Gerber in Fairfield’s first selectman race

Gerber campaign Fairfield First Selectman-elect William Gerber

First Selectman-elect Bill Gerber has again narrowly defeated one-term Republican First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, after a contentious vote recount in Fairfield on Tuesday.

Democrat Gerber won his victory over Republican Kupchick by 42 votes on election night (Gerber-8966, Kipchick-8924). That prompted Tuesday’s recount.

Gerber again emerged winner after the recount by an even slimmer margin of 36 votes (Gerber-8960, Kupchick-8924).

The contentious recount lasted all day. It was interrupted several times by local Democrats and Republicans concerned about the process.

The town is required to file the recanvas returns with the Secretary of the State’s office for certification no later than 10 days after the election.