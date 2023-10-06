Connecticut approves $1.1 billion for transportation infrastructure improvements

Connecticut’s Bond Commission approved more than $1 billion for state transportation infrastructure on Friday.

The money would help the state unlock about $2.5 billion of matching federal funds available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress, said Governor Ned Lamont, who chairs the commission.

The matching federal funds would make this the biggest transportation infrastructure investment in state history.

“For a state like Connecticut which has old infrastructure, which is roads and bridges and rail, it's going to be absolutely transformative,” Lamont said.

He commended the state Department of Transportation for taking full advantage of available federal money.

“We are getting not just our formula grants and getting those shovels in the ground and making a difference, but punching above our weight class when it comes to the competitive grants as well," Lamont said. "And I’d like to think we are just getting started."

The state bond money includes more than $666 million for improvements to public transportation and $300 million for roads and bridges.