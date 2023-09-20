Connecticut elections officials open investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud in Bridgeport

Connecticut’s election enforcement agency will be investigating claims of absentee ballot fraud in Bridgeport. It comes after incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won the city’s Democratic primary based on mail-in ballots for the second time in four years.

The investigations were prompted by referrals from Bridgeport Police. At the center is surveillance video that shows a woman repeatedly putting items in a mail-in ballot box at Bridgeport City Hall annex a few days before the primary.

“We will work and are already working with other law enforcement to determine what the facts are. And when we learn them, those facts would be brought to light," said Stephen Penny, chair of the five-member State Elections Enforcement Commission, after they voted unanimously on Wednesday for the investigations.

“These allegations have the effect of undermining the public’s trust in free and fair elections. And we take them very seriously,” he said.

The commission issued subpoenas to the city of Bridgeport for all documents related to absentee ballots in the Sept. 12 primary.

John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger in the primary, accused Wanda Geter-Pataky, a city employee, of being the woman in the video.

Ganim responded by placing Geter-Pataky on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

In the meantime, Gomes filed a lawsuit seeking to be declared the winner of the primary or to have the court order a rerun.