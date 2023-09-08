Fairfield clears land for affordable housing units on town property

The Town of Fairfield has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County to build four affordable housing units on Greenfield Street.

The town purchased the land for $230,000 and knocked down a dilapidated home to make way for the new construction.

Habitat board member George Keith said the nonprofit will raise $800,000 to build the two duplexes.

“It’s just wonderful that we're going to build four family homes for deserving families, and allow their children to go to Fairfield schools and live in this beautiful community,” Keith said.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said she wants to keep the project going across Fairfield.

“There are properties in our town that we can do the exact same thing with,” Kupchick said. “And to me, it’s not just giving affordable housing but actual an opportunity to build roots in a community, especially in a community as great as Fairfield.”

Construction on the homes is expected to be finished in about a year.