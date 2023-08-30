Congress could pass measure to squash the spotted lanternfly

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to Connecticut’s environment and agricultural industry. Blumenthal is calling for a bill to stop the spread of the invasive pest.

Spotted lanternflies come from Asia, and they are very easy to identify. Adults have light brown front wings, and bright red back wings, covered in spots.

“In two to three years, a vineyard could be totally destroyed, and all the investment is gone," Blumenthal said. "So, the economic consequences are enormous, but also about half of Connecticut's forest — kinds of trees in our forests — are susceptible.”

Blumenthal spoke in East Hartford on Wednesday. He wants Congress to pass the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act. It would allow the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to make grant money available for research projects on containing their population.

The insects were first seen in Connecticut in 2018. They can be found throughout the state, but their population is most concentrated in Fairfield County.

Environmental officials say if you see one, squish it and then report it to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station through their online portal.