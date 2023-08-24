Connecticut State Police agree to auditing for next three years amid traffic stop scandal

Connecticut state police officials have agreed to annual audits of their traffic stop data for at least three years.

This follows a report from the state's Racial Profiling Prohibition Project that suggests more than 26,000 traffic stops were misreported over the last decade.

State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas said the department received seven recommendations from the state project.

“The most important one, I thought, was the annual audit, which we're willing to submit to,” Mellekas said. “And obviously we want to get it right.”

At a session this week, report co-author Ken Barone suggested random auditing of local municipal police departments too.

“At this time, we're not concerned about a widespread issue in municipal agencies,” Barone said. “But we do agree that we should be fully implementing some sort of a random potential audit program of all agencies in Connecticut, just so that we can give the public peace of mind and have trust and legitimacy in our program moving forward.”

130 officers were flagged by auditors in the report. According to state police union officials, more than 20% of them have already been cleared, which is being verified by state officials.

The seven recommendations from the project are: