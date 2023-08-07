Connecticut’s free school meals program gets $16 million boost for upcoming year

More public school students in Connecticut will receive free meals, including breakfast, for the upcoming school year. The state is spending $16 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the free school meal program.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the spending means more than 177,000 students from 114 school districts that participate in the federal school breakfast program will receive breakfast at no cost.

And 13,000 eligible students from 128 school districts participating in the reduced price national school lunch program would receive lunch for free.

“We have to make sure that kids are ready to learn. And that starts the first thing in the day. A good meal. A good breakfast. No stigma. Come in and get that meal. And that is what this is all about,” Lamont said.

The expanded free school meal program was a compromise between the governor and lawmakers in the state budget passed in June.

The expansion falls short of what school nutrition advocates had asked for, which was free meals for all eligible students in all school districts.

Legislative leaders have said they will consider further expansion of the program next year.