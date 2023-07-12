Connecticut kids learning English will have more support this school year

Connecticut students who are not fluent in English will have more support in the fall.

Gov. Ned Lamont joined advocates and lawmakers to celebrate the passage of the English Learners' Bill of Rights in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The English Learners' Bill of Rights will require schools to provide a translator for kids and parents who are not fluent in English.

According to the state Department of Education, more than 45,000 Connecticut kids are multi-language learners.

Lamont said they deserve the same education as their native English-speaking peers.

“People don’t get their full rights unless every English language learner gets their opportunity, especially in our schools,” Lamont said.

Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now organizer Luis Ortiz said kids and their parents deserve to communicate in the language they’re comfortable with.

“We firmly believe that our multilingual learners should be empowered to participate meaningfully and effectively in their educational programs,” Ortiz said. “We also firmly understand the role that a parent plays in their child's educational outcome and the right that they should have to access all information and resources regarding their child's schooling.”

The English Learners' Bill of Rights was signed into law last month.