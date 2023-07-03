Connecticut Port Authority gets $30 million to complete State Pier in New London

There’s mixed reaction after the Connecticut Bond Commission approved $30 million to complete the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London.

The approval brings the cost for the State Pier renovations to support the offshore wind industry to about $300 million, which is triple the initial estimate of $100 million.

It's a good investment, said Governor Ned Lamont, who chairs the commission.

“I think this is an extraordinarily important investment for this state,” he said.

“For what it means for New London, what it means for energy, what it means to get that port going again. We are going to have one of the most important deep-water ports in the entire northeast,” said Lamont.

“We are only getting $2 million a year. I don’t think that’s a good investment for Connecticut,” said state Senator Henri Martin of Bristol, who voted against the approval, along with his fellow GOP commission member Representative Holly Cheesman of East Lyme.

Officials said the approval of the funds enables the port to be completed and ready for use before the end of the year.