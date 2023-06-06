© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Federal appeals court hears Connecticut transgender athlete case

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
FILE - Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., Feb. 7, 2019. On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, a federal appeals court reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

A U.S. Court of Appeals reheard arguments in a lawsuit about Connecticut transgender athletes competing in high school sports on Tuesday.

A previous attempt to appeal the decision was thrown out by another court. The original court decision sided with the state policy and the transgender athletes.

Four athletes filed a lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) in 2020. The cisgender female students claimed it was unfair that they had to compete against transgender athletes.

John Bursch at the Alliance Defending Freedom represents them. He said the case should be retried because the cisgender students lost opportunities while competing with transgender athletes.

“One consequence is they didn't advance to additional races,” Bursch said. “Another consequence is they didn't get the gold medal or maybe a bronze medal. Another consequence is that when they applied to colleges, their records weren't as shiny as they should have been.”

Joshua Block is with the ACLU, who defended the state policy. He said the transgender girls did not dominate the athletic field, and even lost races to the plaintiffs.

“They didn't win every time, their times weren't outside the range of what a cisgender female could perform,” Block said. “They were repeatedly outperformed by cisgender females. They don't even do athletics in college anymore because of how awful this whole situation has been. In contrast, the plaintiffs are all college athletes, some have won scholarships, they're competing at elite levels. Three of those plaintiffs only raced against my client on a single occasion.”

The state athletic conference has allowed students to compete on the team that corresponds with their gender identity since 2013.

Connecticut News Transgender AthletesLawsuitCourt of AppealsMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram