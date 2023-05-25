© 2023 WSHU
We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Connecticut News

Connecticut House speaker assures striking home care workers a wage increase

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.

Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter has assured striking group home workers that they’ll get a wage increase in the state’s next two-year budget.

Democratic leaders have negotiated a 5% increase over the next two years for the striking workers.

That falls short of the 7-9% wage increase that the workers have demanded.

“We know it’s not enough. But if you look at this budget, I think the general feeling is we are living within our means and being sustainable,” Ritter said. He pushed back on the demand by workers union, SEIU 1199 New England’s demand that some of the state’s budget surplus be used to provide an additional $200 million in Medicaid funding that would generate another $200 in matching federal funds.

“The problem six, seven, eight years ago is that you give somebody a lot of money and you’d cut it back the next year,” said the speaker.

About 1,700 group home and day care workers who provide care for individuals with disabilities across the state launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday.

The workers are seeking an entry-level wage increase from $17.25 to $25 an hour which they say would lift both union and nonunion group home workers out of poverty.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
