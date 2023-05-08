Connecticut House passes a bill banning the release of helium balloons

© 2023 WSHU
Sabrina Garone
May 8, 2023
Bills are pending in a growing number of states to ban the feel-good tradition of releasing helium-filled balloons at events, since they have the unintended consequence of spoiling the environment and threatening wildlife.

A ban on the release of helium-filled balloons in Connecticut almost didn’t take off. Members of the House went back and forth on whether the punishment fit the crime.

Descended balloons can be fatal for wildlife, especially marine animals who often think they’re food.

The legislation bans the intentional release of helium balloons into the atmosphere. Even a single balloon could earn you a warning from police.

The original bill included a $90 fine, but some lawmakers took issue with that penalty. They said it would create criminal records, and could be used to profile people who release balloons as part of cultural ceremonies.

Others said the whole point is to discourage littering, not create criminals.

Instead of the fine, lawmakers agreed police can issue warnings at their discretion.

The bill passed 137-5, and now heads to the state Senate.

