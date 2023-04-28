New Haven’s Long Wharf Park is getting a makeover

New Haven residents will soon have an upgraded space to exercise and play.

New Haven’s Long Wharf Park, located off I-95 and known for its food trucks, is getting a $12.1 million makeover.

The 50-acre space will soon include a playground, outdoor fitness equipment, bike and walk paths and more. Roadways will be reconfigured to allow for more foot traffic.

Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s part of a larger plan to bring the community together on the coast.

“This is not just an investment into a park in a beautiful space that everyone in our city and outside of our city can enjoy, but part of New Haven's vision of having more access to our coastline and getting more people to be able to interact with one another in this beautiful space,” Elicker said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Long Wharf Drive is located next to I-95 and borders the New Haven Harbor section of the Long Island Sound.

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said the upgrades will benefit people from all over the state.

“We chose this project because of its investment in resiliency and environmental sustainability, and the vision put forward by the city, that we would improve this beautiful waterfront, make it more sustainable and be a place that can be enjoyed by everyone,” Bysiewicz said.

Improvements will also be made to the site's war memorials.

The $12.1 million project will be funded by the Connecticut Community Investment Fund grant. New Haven received the largest grant from the $99 million fund.

It will add to the city’s Long Wharf Responsible Growth Plan.

Other projects planned for the area include a 500-unit residential complex located at 501-585 Long Wharf Drive, a living shoreline and storm water tunnel (paid for by a $25 million FEMA grant), a floodwall, closures, and pump station (from a $160 million Army Corps of Engineers project), and the deepening of the New Haven Harbor (from a $63 million Army Corps of Engineers project).