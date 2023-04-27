Over 1 million DMV transactions have been made online in Connecticut

More than a million Connecticut DMV transactions have been made online.

The state’s DMV website made some services available online in 2020.

DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera said the goal is to keep people from spending an excessive amount of time waiting in the office.

“You may say to yourself what's a million transactions,” Guerrera said. “Let me put it this way. That’s 222 business days that people did not have to come to a DMV office. It's a carbon footprint. It's about people's lives in regards to letting them do what they have to do.”

Screenshot / CT DMV The CT DMV website.

Governor Ned Lamont said it's a priority of his administration to move government services online.

“No more in line, but online,” Lamont said. “Trying to speed up customer service and make this a more customer friendly state.”

The following services are available online: renewing a driver’s license or non-driver ID, requesting a duplicate driver’s license or non-driver ID, renewing a vehicle registration, renewing a vessel registration, replacing a title, reprinting a registration, upgrading a learner’s permit to a driver’s license and requesting your driving history.