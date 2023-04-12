VA wants to throw out lawsuit by Connecticut veteran who alleges racial bias

Monk family / Vietnam veteran Conley Monk Jr. teamed up with the veterans legal clinic at Yale Law School on a federal suit alleging racial discrimination in VA claims. He said he waited more than 40 years for benefits he should have received.

A Marine Corps veteran from Connecticut has sued the VA alleging racial discrimination in how the agency handles claims for benefits. Now, the federal government wants the case thrown out.

Lawyers for the VA said in court documents that Conley Monk Jr.’s case should be dismissed since he eventually received his benefits, and the agency is already reviewing its decision-making policies to address racial discrimination.

In his lawsuit filed last year, Monk alleged that the VA is more likely to deny disability compensation claims from Black veterans — based on the agency’s own records.

Lawyers for Monk said the VA’s internal review could take years, while Black veterans who submit claims now are still at risk for unfair denials.

The VA has admitted to disparities in benefits decisions due to racism.