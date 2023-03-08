Dubbed "A Morning Without Childcare," Connecticut child care workers rally for state funding

1 of 5 — IMG_9264.jpg "A Morning Without Childcare" in New Haven. Molly Ingram / WSHU 2 of 5 — IMG_9262.jpg "A Morning Without Childcare" in New Haven. Molly Ingram / WSHU 3 of 5 — IMG_9247.jpg "A Morning Without Childcare" in New Haven. Molly Ingram / WSHU 4 of 5 — IMG_9273.jpg "A Morning Without Childcare" in New Haven. Molly Ingram / WSHU 5 of 5 — IMG_9282.jpg "A Morning Without Childcare" in New Haven. Molly Ingram / WSHU

Connecticut child care workers rallied around the state Wednesday morning to demand more support from the state and federal government.

Activists called the event “A Morning Without Childcare.”

Child care providers said the industry is facing a crisis. They need money and staff to meet the high demand for child car — and it needs to be affordable for Connecticut families.

Allyx Schiavone is the director of the Friends Center for Children in New Haven. She said it's time for legislators to step up.

“Families pay too much, educators make too little,” Schiavone said. “Programs can't survive. Businesses can't thrive. And guess who gets stuck in the middle? The children. And we are here today because decision makers are not stepping up. We are here today because we're getting less rather than more.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU New Haven Friends Center for Children director Allyx Schiavone.

Schiavone said the event coinciding with National Women’s Day is fitting, because 98% of the early childcare field is female.

Migdalia Rockwell is a child care provider in Hamden.

“I love the sector I work in and the amazing colleagues that I get to see every day,” Rockwell said. “However, when I think about how I'm going to be able to save for retirement, and survive, while still working in this field, I honestly don't see it working. And it's daunting.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Migdalia Rockwell, a child care provider in Hamden.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined the rally with his 4-year-old daughter, April. Elicker said New Haven was putting $3.5 million into expanding child care access in the city, but called on Governor Ned Lamont to do more.

“The state needs to do a lot more to help support expanding access to early child care, giving you the salaries that you deserve,” Elicker said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and his daughter, April, at "A Morning Without Childcare."

Lamont’s budget for 2024-25 included tax credits for businesses that offer daycare support and almost $70 million in funding to be distributed over two years to the state’s largest child care program, Care 4 Kids.