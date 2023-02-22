Report finds no foul play in Norwich police custody death

Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General has released findings from the death of Brenton Chambers, 42, who had a seizure and died while in police custody in Norwich.

Chambers' manner of death was listed as an accidental overdose.

He was found unresponsive in his cell in the early morning on Feb. 4. Toxicology reports found fentanyl and cocaine in Chambers’ system.

According to the inspector general’s office, Chambers was likely able to smuggle drugs into his holding cell at the Norwich Police Department using secret pockets sewn into his clothes.

The day before his death, Chambers had been arrested for possession of narcotics and a firearm. The contraband was found during a search of Chambers' residence, which was done as part of his probation for a previous drug charge.

The inspector general's report suggests future arrestees be given alternative clothing to wear while in custody.