Proposal would establish a Bill of Rights for Connecticut's English learners

Lawmakers and advocates are calling for legislation to protect Connecticut students who are English language learners.

Almost 50,000 students in the state study English as a secondary language.

The English Learners Bill of Rights would establish better communication between school and home, and allow students to transfer if their district does not have proper classes.

Karem Martinez is from Peru. She lives in Hartford with her eighth grade son, who she said does not have the support he needs. She also said there are limited translators available to help her communicate with her son's teachers.

“My son deserves to have access to programs that will improve his grades and understanding of the English language instead of being told he is the problem,” Martinez said. “I want to learn and advocate for his improvement. But when the school does not have people to speak to me in Spanish, or have workshops in my language, I cannot do anything.”

Subira Gordon is the executive director at advocacy group Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now. She said Connecticut students are at a disadvantage.

“In fourth grade math, only 11% of English learners are at or above proficiency compared to 14% nationally,” Gordon said. “In eighth grade, only 3% of English learners are at or above proficiency compared to 4% nationally. While the numbers nationally don't look good, Connecticut is falling behind in educating our English language learners.”

Governor Ned Lamont has said he supports the English Learners Bill of Rights.