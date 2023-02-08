Former Fairfield chief financial officer files wrongful termination lawsuit

The former chief financial officer of Fairfield, who is facing criminal charges, has sued the town over his termination.

New Canaan resident William Mayer, who was fired in January, 2020, claims wrongful termination in the suit, and that evidence was withheld that could have helped his case.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, Mayer is accused of helping to cover up that tons of contaminated soil was dumped on town property and used as fill under the Penfield Pavilion on Penfield Beach.

He is awaiting trial with four other former town officials in the incident. He is also accused of stealing documents from his former office that would be evidence in the criminal case.

The lawsuit claims his firing was in violation of the town charter, and seeks unspecified damages.

Town Attorney James Baldwin said the town will argue that everything about Mayer’s termination is legal in all respects.