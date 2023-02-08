© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Former Fairfield chief financial officer files wrongful termination lawsuit

WSHU | By Shelley Hassman Kadish
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
The former chief financial officer of Fairfield, who is facing criminal charges, has sued the town over his termination.

New Canaan resident William Mayer, who was fired in January, 2020, claims wrongful termination in the suit, and that evidence was withheld that could have helped his case.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, Mayer is accused of helping to cover up that tons of contaminated soil was dumped on town property and used as fill under the Penfield Pavilion on Penfield Beach.

He is awaiting trial with four other former town officials in the incident. He is also accused of stealing documents from his former office that would be evidence in the criminal case.

The lawsuit claims his firing was in violation of the town charter, and seeks unspecified damages.

Town Attorney James Baldwin said the town will argue that everything about Mayer’s termination is legal in all respects.

Connecticut News FairfieldLawsuit
Shelley Hassman Kadish
As a member of the WSHU Public Radio news team since 1991, Shelley Hassman-Kadish has worn many hats. But more importantly as far as listeners are concerned, Shelley is a trusted voice on WSHU.
