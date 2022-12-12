Federal grant awarded to bolster Milford mental health services center

A Milford, Connecticut-based mental health services center will receive just over $1 million in federal grants to improve their facility.

Bridges Healthcare’s goal is to help people with mental health illnesses, as well as substance abuse and behavioral issues.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who praised their work while announcing the funds on Monday, said the money will help them put a new roof over their heads.

“You are really a resource that we need to enhance and enrich with more support and resources,” Blumenthal said. "And I know that this earmark, as it's called, the congressionally directed spending is going to help you with a better heating and ventilation system, a new roof, and an IT system”.

These expansions will include opening new clinical sites in West Haven and Stratford, and deploying a new mobile health vehicle called “Wellness on Wheel." This will provide people with health screenings for those who lack transportation.

Bridges Healthcare will also receive $1 million a year through 2026 to support their Project Engage. It’s an initiative that seeks to increase community engagement with health services, by targeting underserved low-income groups.

“We are very excited for our future and the ability to expand services to increase our reach to those who are in need of a caring and comprehensive system of mental health and substance abuse treatment,” said Jennifer Fiorillo, president and CEO of Bridges Healthcare, which has clinics in Milford, Orange, and West Haven.

“And we thank you for the support to improve our facility and infrastructure to offer a safe and comfortable environment," she told Blumenthal.