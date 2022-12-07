© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
goats.jpg
Steve Jensen/Connecticut Department of Agriculture
/
AP

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding.

The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.

Since many of the surviving animals taken into state custody were pregnant at the time, there are now more than 90 goats being cared for at an animal rehabilitation center in Niantic.

Attorney General William Tong has announced that the goats are now ready for adoption. He said state intervention in these situations is never a first choice, but government assistance in caring for the animals was repeatedly refused by the owner.

Redding police had been receiving complaints about wandering goats and poor conditions at the property since 2007. A 2020 car accident that involved a driver hitting a goat in the road opened an investigation into the property owner.

For more information on how to adopt, contact AGR.adoptions@ct.gov.

Tags
Connecticut News goatsConnecticut Departmetn of AgricultureSabrina GaroneWilliam Tong
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone