More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding.

The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.

Since many of the surviving animals taken into state custody were pregnant at the time, there are now more than 90 goats being cared for at an animal rehabilitation center in Niantic.

Attorney General William Tong has announced that the goats are now ready for adoption. He said state intervention in these situations is never a first choice, but government assistance in caring for the animals was repeatedly refused by the owner.

Redding police had been receiving complaints about wandering goats and poor conditions at the property since 2007. A 2020 car accident that involved a driver hitting a goat in the road opened an investigation into the property owner.

For more information on how to adopt, contact AGR.adoptions@ct.gov.