Connecticut News

Lamont plans to appoint a new Department of Transportation commissioner

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

Eucalitto has been the state transportation department’s deputy commissioner for the past three years. Before that he was transportation program director for the National Governors Association.

Lamont said hose roles have prepared Eucalitto to help Connecticut take full advantage of federal dollars now available through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

“Now with the infrastructure bill and the money beginning to come our way, that balance between the finance, the strategy and the best practices makes Garrett uniquely suited to take the lead going forward,” Lamont said.

As commissioner, Eucalitto said his priorities would include filling all the vacant DOT staff positions needed to help secure more federal money, especially engineers.

”We definitely need more engineers,” he said. “We’ve tapped, I think, every engineer that works in the state of Connecticut. We are going to job fairs all across the tri-state region now as well.”

Eucalitto will succeed Joe Giulietti, who is leaving state service at the end of Lamont’s first term.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
